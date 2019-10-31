Last week Ubisoft delayed three of its biggest upcoming titles to next fiscal year: Gods and Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Watch Dogs: Legion. At the time, the company stated this was to ensure the games are of high quality and to not repeat the same mistakes made with Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. According to recent comments made on a Ubisoft investor call, those titles will also be launching for PS5, making these some of the first cross-generational titles we’ve heard of. There are also two more unannounced Ubisoft games in the works that will follow the same release plan.

Ubisoft’s CEO Yves Guillemot explained:

The five titles, yes, they will be on this generation and the next generation, and they will take full advantage all the new features that are coming with the machines, which are actually going to be extremely interesting for players. You will be able to download new content a lot faster, players will experience better framerates there are lots of very good elements that will come with these new machines.

It’s unclear if the PS5 versions of these games will launch day-and-date with the PS4 versions, or if there will be two separate release dates for each version. For games released earlier in the year, a simultaneous release is unlikely. The PS5 is scheduled to release in holiday 2020, though the specific release date is unknown, which leaves 10 or 11 months for the PS4 version to release in first.

There are many games expected to follow the same cross-generational release schedule—or even to fully be next-gen titles without a current gen release—but hardly any have been confirmed. For example, we recently learned that Dragon Age 4 won’t release until at least 2022, which almost certainly confirms it for PS5.

The other interesting thing to consider is how backwards compatibility will work with the PS5. It’s been confirmed to play PS4 games, but will there be some way to upgrade to the PS5 version for a fee? Or will they be totally separate from one another? Things are starting to get exciting as we learn more about the next generation of consoles.

Will you be grabbing the PS4 versions of these games or waiting until the PS5 releases?

[Source: Game Informer]