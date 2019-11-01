Late last week, 2K Games promised a patch for the very well-documented issues with WWE 2K20. The update’s arrive a bit sooner than expected, however. Patch 1.02 is now live across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms, according to 2K Support. This update reportedly addresses problems concerning the game’s graphics, gameplay glitches, hair physics, character creation modes, and online stability.
The patch notes for WWE 2K20 Version 1.02 are as follows:
- Gameplay and Controls
- Graphics and Clipping
- Hair Physics
- Hit detection and aiming
- Interactions with tables, ladders, steel steps, and other objects
- Referee actions
- Onscreen button prompts
- Characters “warping” or moving unnaturally around the arena
- Crashes and Freezing
- Image downloads
- Entrances and attires
- Universe mode editing and saving
- Custom and Created Superstars and creation modes
- Commentary and sound effects
- Online Stability, matchmaking, desyncs, and lag
On 2K’s official support page, the company also promised that additional updates will go live in the “near future.” The coming patches are expected to address further issues with regards to WWE 2K20. When another new update will roll out currently remains to be seen.
WWE 2K20 has struggled since its release, thanks to a treasure trove of bugs. In fact, the game was so broken at launch that fans kickstarted a trending Twitter hashtag, #FixWWE2K20. Eventually, the problems were numerous enough to warrant many players’ requesting refunds from both 2K and platform holders. For a time, Sony reportedly refunded some disgruntled fans, though not everyone’s attempt proved successful.
WWE 2K20 is out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.
[Source: 2K Support]