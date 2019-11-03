Blizzard Entertainment has said that customization is “at the core” of Diablo IV and revealed that the game will come with extensive customization options including character hair and skin tones.

“You can build the barbarian of your dreams,” said art director John Mueller.

Diablo IV‘s customization options go beyond character appearances. Players will be able to use talent trees, ability points, and new skills and abilities to build the character they want.

“Customization is back with a vengeance,” added game director Luis Barriga. “We want you to play the build that’s inside your head, the build that you want to play.”

Elsewhere during the event, Blizzard told VG247 that it’s seeking inspiration from the Cthulhu mythos and horror manga artist, Junji Ito, to make Diablo IV a dark game.

“The developers on the team enjoy Diablo II the most and what really resonates with us is that dark element, the dark factor,” lead artist Matt McDaid told VG247. “We consider it the true Diablo, and we want to hit those tones again.”

“Junji Ito and some of the elements he brings in, kind of taking mundane things and twisting them, creating horror elements within that – then there’s the Cthulhu mythos and some of the horror elements there, especially the fear of the unknown,” added lead quest designer Jason Roberts.

Diablo IV is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As previously mentioned, don’t expect a release date anytime soon, not even “Blizzard soon.”

[Source: VG247, PCGamesN]