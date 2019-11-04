As expected, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare maintained its number one spot on the UK sales charts. It’s especially not surprising in a week wherein it only had to contend with one new release, Luigi’s Mansion 3. Still, the numbers for this chart only take physical sales into consideration. Regardless, all in all, the top 10 for the week ending in November 2nd is interesting. Plenty of recent releases held on to the best-sellers list, including the MediEvil remake.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, physical sales of Modern Warfare only saw a 49 percent drop compared to its launch week. As such, it’s likely to maintain its reign on the charts for quite awhile. A few other recent launches held strong, as well. The Outer Worlds, for instance, dropped one place to number five, seeing a 60 percent decline in sales. MediEvil plummeted five places to number 10, holding out with a 64 percent sales dip.

The top 10 best-selling physical titles in the UK during the week ending in November 2nd is as follows:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Luigi’s Mansion 3 FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe The Outer Worlds Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Ring Fit Adventure Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Grand Theft Auto V MediEvil

It’s also intriguing to see Ghost Recon: Breakpoint still making the list, roughly one month after its release. In a recent investor call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot noted that sales for the title were disappointing. Its failures, along with those of The Division 2, led the company to delay three of its early 2020 titles. Now Breakpoint’s studio, Ubisoft Paris, is hard at work on ways in which to improve the game.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]