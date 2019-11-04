Another Death Stranding celebration is being added to the list ahead of the title’s launch this week. On November 7th, The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley will host the “Countdown to Death Stranding” livestream. The stream will go live from New York at 7:00am PST/10:00am EST. During the stream, Keighley will be joined by Hideo Kojima, as well as Death Stranding actors. Which actors specifically will make their way to the stream currently remains unknown.

PlayStation’s official Twitter account unveiled the news in the following post:

Prepare to reconnect society by tuning into the Countdown to Death Stranding livestream. Host @GeoffKeighley is joined by creator @Kojima_Hideo and actors from the game: https://t.co/4HgMm8F158 pic.twitter.com/t4ZC6L1cs8 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 4, 2019

At the time of writing, not much is known about what the stream may entail. Will Death Stranding be streamed, too? Or, might this solely consist of roundtable discussions and interviews? Based on the present lack of concrete information, it appears all fans can do is wait and see.

This seems to serve as another stop on Kojima’s Death Stranding World Strand Tour. Just recently, he visited EGX Berlin, delivering a talk on the title and briefly meeting with fans. Where the tour may take him after his NYC trip remains to be seen. Though it seems he has at least one more stop in a America left, likely in San Fransisco, if the tour’s original announcement still holds true.

Death Stranding will come to the PlayStation 4 this week on November 8th. A PC release for Kojima’s latest is slated for an unspecified date during summer 2020.

[Source: PlayStation on Twitter]