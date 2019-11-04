Even though Death Stranding isn’t out yet, the game has already received multiple updates ahead of its November 8th release. The latest one, patch 1.03, is live as of November 4, 2019 and features a handful of fixes to improve performance. It’s a small update that clocks in at around 1 GB so you won’t need to make too much room for it when the game releases.

The update simply cites “problems fixed” and “balance adjustments,” along with improving the quality of translations with the game. Without going into specifics, it seems like these are just minute adjustments to small elements within Death Stranding to prepare for wider release, rather than one that fundamentally changes or adds any content.

You can find the game’s latest patch notes below:

Death Stranding Update 1.03 Release Notes

Multiple problems fixed

Game balance adjustments

Translation quality improvements

Updated save data version

Save data created in version 1.03 cannot be used with earlier versions.

Death Stranding’s review embargo lifted on November 1, 2019, meaning publications were free to post their final thoughts about the game. It received mixed-to-positive reviews. Here at PSLS, we thoroughly enjoyed it, especially its online interactions, story, message, and payoff of some of the game’s more cumbersome elements.

Despite some of the game’s mixed reviews, excitement for its release doesn’t seem to be slowing down much. To add to the excitement, a Death Stranding art exhibit will be opening in New York City this week. Along with that, The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley will be hosting a countdown to the game’s launch on November 7th.

The general public still has a few days to wait to get their hands on Death Stranding. It will release on November 8, 2019. Don’t forget to preorder your copy from Amazon to make sure you can get it in time for launch day.

