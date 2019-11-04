Announced in 2017 as a first-person melee action experience, Reborn: A Samurai Awakens will hit the PlayStation VR tomorrow, November 5th. This action-packed adventure from developer Geronimo Interactive and publisher Circle Entertainment has also received a brand-new trailer. Check out the game’s launch trailer in the following video:

In Reborn: A Samurai Awakens, players adopt the role of a newly resurrected Samurai, brought back to life by technology from the future. Tasked with holding back the forces of robotic invaders, players will need to ultimately infiltrate a base belonging to the robotic menace. The Samurai will have far more than a sword at their disposal, too. While navigating through the experience, a wide variety of weaponry will be made available. These weapons include laser swords and myriad high-tech guns, all of which are customizable.

In addition to futuristic weaponry, a host of skills will make the experience all the more intense. One in particular, referred to as a “time warp mechanism,” is activated when blocking. Apparently, such an ability can mark a foe’s demise with “Samurai power,” resulting in an instant-kill.

This isn’t Geronimo Interactive’s first PlayStation VR outing. In October 2016, the team released Pixel Gear, a shoot-em-up replete with ghouls and other monstrous creatures as enemies. It did not review particularly well, earning a 5.5 out of 10 from us here at PSLS. A limited number of levels and repetitiveness held back the experience, which otherwise felt good to play. Gamers will soon be able to judge whether Geronimo has improved upon its formula for Reborn: A Samurai Awakens.

[Source: Circle Entertainment via Gematsu]