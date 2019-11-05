Unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been a huge success for Activision and Infinity Ward. The shooter launched at the end of October 2019 and has already stomped out most of the competition in terms of sales. It topped the UK sales charts and has now reached the number 1 spot on the EMEAA charts (Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa) for the week ending October 27, 2019. This considers both digital and physical sales for all countries in those regions.

Its success comes in spite of the heated controversies surrounding the game’s depiction of realistic warfare. One such controversy involves Modern Warfare’s apparent attempt to “rewrite history” during its Highway of Death mission. This shares its name with a real-life location where hundreds of civilians died at the hands of U.S. forces. In the Modern Warfare mission, the Russian military is said to be responsible for bombing the highway and claiming the lives of those attempting to escape. Whichever side of the fence you’re on, there’s no denying that Modern Warfare will likely be one of the best-selling games of the year despite its controversial presentation of war, or perhaps because of it.

Elsewhere on the EMEAA charts is FIFA 20 taking the second spot, with MediEvil following it at number 3. Obsidian RPG The Outer Worlds came in at number 5, before getting to an old favorite—Grand Theft Auto V—still somehow appearing on the charts at position 6. Below, you’ll find a list of the top 10 best-selling games according to the EMEAA charts:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 MediEvil WWE 2K20 The Outer Worlds Grand Theft Auto V Ring Fit Adventure Farming Simulator 19 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Do any of the games on the EMEAA list surprise you? Can anything slow down Call of Duty Modern Warfare sales, or the behemoth that is GTA?

[Source: Games Industry]