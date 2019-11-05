PlayStation Now has pushed past one million subscribers after its recent permanent price drop, and the service just got a lot better thanks to the addition of three huge games. Starting on November 5, 2019, PS Now subscribers will be able to enjoy Persona 5, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and Hollow Knight as downloads or via streaming on PS4 or PC. These titles join the list of over 800 games available through Sony’s PS Now streaming games service.

Persona 5 sends you on a nearly 100-hour journey to rehabilitate the evildoers of Tokyo while dungeon-crawling, stealing treasure, and battling Personas in thrilling turn-based combat. You’ll need to spend time with friends to level up your Personas while trying to uncover the mysteries of the city. And with Persona 5 Royal on the way in 2020, this is a great time to see what the series is about.

In Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, you continue Talion’s story to recruit an army to fight against Sauron. The beloved Nemesis system makes its return with an expanded set of features, along with the inclusion of a multiplayer Social Conquest mode. It received positive reviews upon release, despite criticisms of its loot chests. (Editor’s Note: The microtransactions have since been removed from the game and are not part of the version you can play via PS Now.)

Finally, Hollow Knight is one of the most critically acclaimed metroidvania games of the generation. It features brutally difficult combat, gorgeous art, and oozes with style and a sense of atmosphere. It surpassed 3 million copies sold, a tremendous feat for the small indie developer Team Cherry. It’s also getting a sequel titled Hollow Knight: Silk Song with an unannounced release window.

In addition, below you’ll find the most played PS Now games for the month of October 2019:

Grand Theft Auto V

God of War

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Infamous Second Son

Rocket League

Fallout 4

NBA 2K18

WWE 2K18

Mortal Kombat X

Batman Arkham Knight

Mafia 3

Farming Simulator 19

Is November’s PS Now lineup enough to get you to subscribe?

[Source: PS Blog]