With the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order just under two weeks away, its trophy list has also gone live, and at first glance they seem relatively easy to obtain. You’ll find numerous story-related trophies, as well as miscellaneous combat trophies and collectibles to find. Considering the game’s difficulty is meant to appeal to a wide audience, trophy-hunters will likely be able to obtain the game’s platinum with little struggle. (Editor’s Note: Though many seemingly “easy” trophies at first glance have been the barricade between a hunter and their platinum, and hidden trophies could hide more than just story elements.)
Members of the press have been able to get hands-on time with Jedi: Fallen Order early and reception to it has been quite positive. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch for PS4 on November 15, 2019. You can still preorder your copy from Amazon.
Below, you’ll find the full Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trophy list, minus any of the hidden trophies that contain spoilers for the game. Enjoy!
|A New Hope
|Earn all trophies
|Kicking Back
|Kick a phillak that has kicked you
|Collector
|Collect all chests and secrets
|Legendary Beasts
|Defeat four mysterious creatures
|Feel the Force
|Unlock all Jedi skills
|A Galaxy Far, Far Away
|Complete all of BD-1’s holomaps
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Back At You
|Defeat 50 enemies with reflected blaster bolts
|Perfect Timing
|Parry 100 enemies
|Kickoff
|Defeat an enemy using only kicks
|Triple Take
|Defeat 3 enemies using a single lightsaber throw
|What Goes Around…
|Defeat an enemy with their own Slowed blaster bolt
|Big Bang
|Defeat 20 enemies with explosives
|Don’t Mess With BD-1
|Defeat an enemy with a hacked droid
|Can’t Touch This
|Precision Evade 100 attacks
|Look Out Below
|Send 25 enemies over the edge
|Not So Fast
|Defeat 25 enemies while they are under the effect of Empowered Slow
|Bank Shot
|Defeat an enemy by colliding them with another enemy
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Cal Got Your Tongue?
|Slice an oggdo’s tongue
|Medical Droid
|Find all of BD-1’s stim canisters
|Green Thumb
|Have a fully grown terrarium
|Full House
|Recruit all possible crew members for the Mantis
|Data Disk
|Find all of BD-1’s encrypted logs
|Sabersmith
|Fully customize your lightsaber
|The Full Glow-Up
|Customize the look of Cal, BD-1, and the Mantis
|Data Collector
|Scan all enemy types
|Hidden Trophy
|Continue playing to unlock this trophy.
|Echo Location
|Discover 75 Force Echoes
Will you be going for the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order platinum?
[Source: True Trophies]
