More good news for Activision and Infinity Ward: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was October 2019’s most downloaded PS4 game in North America. While this might not come as a shock, it is interesting that Ghost Recon Breakpoint was the month’s second most-downloaded game, despite Ubisoft being disappointed with its sales and critical reception. Continuing down the list, The Outer Worlds took the number 3 spot, proving the space-themed RPG was a huge success for Obsidian Entertainment.

Though new releases are expected to perform well, there are some legacy staples that continue to make the list each month. Minecraft is still chugging along, taking the fifth spot on October’s top downloaded PS4 games list. And of course, Grand Theft Auto V saw success as the eighth-most-downloaded PS4 game for the month. New release PS4 exclusives Concrete Genie and MediEvil didn’t even manage to crack the top 20.

Below, you’ll find October 2019’s most downloaded PS4 games in order.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint The Outer Worlds EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Borderlands 3 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE Mortal Kombat 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 Rocket League God of War Marvel’s Spider-Man WWE 2K20 STAR WARS Battlefront II THE FOREST NHL 20

In the PSVR realm, the month’s top downloads consisted of the usual suspects. Beat Saber continues to succeed as the most downloaded game last month, with Superhot VR and Skyrim VR following closely behind. Here are October’s most downloaded PSVR games:

Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory Borderlands 2 VR Firewall Zero Hour Blood & Truth PlayStation VR Worlds

Finally, the month’s free-to-play games were topped by Fortnite and Apex Legends, and Destiny 2: Shadowkeep took second place for top DLC and Expansions, under a Fortnite cosmetic pack. (Every other item on the DLC/Expansions list was an in-game pack of some sort. Shadowkeep was the only full expansion to place.)

[Source: PlayStation Blog]