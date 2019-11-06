It’s almost here. Death Stranding will release on Friday, November 8, 2019. And those who have it preordered digitally can now pre-load it on PS4s around the world. The game’s review embargo lifted on November 1st and it received polarizing reviews, with some outlets giving it near-perfect scores, while others weren’t so fond of it. We rated it highly here at PSLS, and if you’re still on the edge, maybe our review will help you decide. Once you choose to pick it up, you can check out the game’s various editions and preorder bonuses below to make the even harder decision on which one to purchase:

Death Stranding Standard Edition – $59.99

DEATH STRANDING Digital Full Game

Pre-order and receive the following at launch:

DEATH STRANDING PSN Avatar (Nendoroid Ludens) – Represent Kojima Productions in style with this PSN Avatar

DEATH STRANDING PS4 Dynamic Theme

DEATH STRANDING In-Game Gear*

-“Sam” Sunglasses (Gold)

-Hat (Gold)

-Speed Skeleton (Gold)

-Armor Plate (Gold)

Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition

DEATH STRANDING Digital Full Game

In-Game Gear

-“Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (Gold)

-Power Skeleton (Gold)

-All-Terrain Skeleton (Gold)

-Armor Plate (Lv. 2) (Gold)

In-Game Gear -“Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (Gold) -Power Skeleton (Gold) -All-Terrain Skeleton (Gold) -Armor Plate (Lv. 2) (Gold) DEATH STRANDING Complete Avatar Set – 10 avatars featuring various characters from the game

DEATH STRANDING: Timefall (Original Music from the World of DEATH STRANDING)

-Music Album Digital Download and Behind the Scenes Digital Video

Pre-order and receive a bonus after checking out:

DEATH STRANDING PSN Avatar (Nendoroid Ludens) – Represent Kojima Productions in style with this PSN Avatar

DEATH STRANDING PS4 Dynamic Theme

DEATH STRANDING In-Game Gear

-“Sam” Sunglasses (Gold)

-Hat (Gold)

-Speed Skeleton (Gold)

-Armor Plate (Gold)

Death Stranding is Hideo Kojima’s first game since leaving Konami back in 2015, developed by his newly formed independent studio, Kojima Productions.

Upon downloading Death Stranding, you’ll be prompted to update the game to its 1.03 version, which went live earlier this week. This small patch was released to improve game balance and translation fixes, common for day one updates on most games.

If you want a physical copy, you can still preorder through Amazon to get it in time for release day. Tomorrow is in your hands, after all.

Have you preloaded Death Stranding yet?

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.