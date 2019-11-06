With Deus Ex, Splinter Cell, and Metal Gear Solid out of commission for the foreseeable future, meaty stealth experiences aren’t getting much love right now. Thankfully, Hitman is doing well, but that series only scratches a certain itch. Fortunately, by the time 2021 comes around, stealth fans will have another option at their disposal. I.G.I. Origins is a stealth shooter from developer Antimatter Games. This first-person adventure will place players in the role of Regent, an MI6 Agent, when the prequel to 2000’s Project I.G.I. hits the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

Antimatter Games and publisher Toadman Interactive just revealed the title in a pretty stylish trailer. From the looks of it, I.G.I. Origins seems as though it may take inspiration from the stealth franchises listed above.

Set in 1980, I.G.I. Origins will see players assume the role of an MI6 Agent codenamed Regent. His tasks vary from mission to mission, all of which revolve around national security. In working for a spy organization, Regent’s goal is to achieve those set out for him. It would seem the primary goal, then, is to unravel a mystery that could literally have nuclear ramifications. However, players will also have some level of agency. For instance, according to the title’s official website, the player’s actions will determine whether certain characters are friend or foe.

Choice will especially take precedent with regards to gameplay. An array of guns and gadgets will be available. In addition, how players make their way through each mission is to serve as another type of choice. Whatever is chosen better be good, though. Apparently, the fate of the world depends upon Regent’s ability to uncover the truth.

[Source: Toadman Interactive via Gematsu]