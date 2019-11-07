Capcom’s comeback in recent years has been one of the great success stories of the generation. And now, there’s even more to congratulate the company for, thanks to Mega Man 11 surpassing 1 million copies sold. The 2.5D sidescrolling action platformer is a part of Capcom’s list of Platinum Titles, joining the likes of Street Fighter V, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2 (2019), and the insanely popular Monster Hunter: World. All of these games have reached the 1 million sales threshold.

Mega Man 11 released on October 2, 2018 on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It received positive reviews, with many outlets praising its aesthetic, difficulty, and classic feeling. We liked it a lot here at PSLS. Its release came eight years after Mega Man 10, with the long gap due in part to the departure of Mega Man figurehead Keiji Inafune.

To celebrate the huge milestone for Capcom, you can pick up the stylish Mega Man 1 – 11 soundtracks on vinyl, which comes as a huge boxset later this December. With over 150 tracks to enjoy, this collector’s piece is perfect for Mega Man fans, especially as a gift this holiday.

The success of Mega Man 11 almost assures the fact that we can count on seeing the blue robot humanoid again in the future, at least in some capacity. It’s unclear what’s next for the series, but fans will no doubt want to get their hands on a new entry much sooner than the last almost decade-long gap. Back on the NES, it was common to see yearly installments of Mega Man, with six entries releasing between 1987 and 1993. It’s a different time now. Games are more expensive to make and fans have higher expectations. Nonetheless, it seems that Mega Man is here to stay, even if we have to wait somewhat longer between releases.

What do you make of Mega Man 11’s massive sales milestone? Do you want to see the series continue?

[Source: Capcom via Rocketman Corner]