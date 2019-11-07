Years ago, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon said he’d be willing to entertain the idea of a Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter crossover. However, he made it clear that such a venture wouldn’t be easy. They are too different, he said; thus, no one would be pleased with the end result. Interestingly, according to Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono, Capcom once came to the same conclusion. In fact, the publisher even turned down a crossover proposal.

During an interview with Eurogamer, Ono was asked to confirm whether it was true that Capcom rejected Boon’s idea of a Street Fighter character appearing in Mortal Kombat. Ono noted that while this is indeed correct, he was not the one who killed the idea. In the interview, Ono explained,

It’s true that a proposal for a Street Fighter character in Mortal Kombat was rejected by Capcom. But it wasn’t me personally! There were many people at the company that felt that it wasn’t a good fit for our characters. I actually met Ed at the Brazil game show and spoke to him personally about it. So it’s true, but I didn’t make the decision!

The main source of concern for Capcom, was that the world of MK and Street Fighter don’t necessarily mix well. “That was the major concern of our licensing,” Ono told Eurogamer. It makes sense. For one, Mortal Kombat is M-rated franchise, while Street Fighter offers a far more family-friendly experience. Plus, we’ve seen what it’s like when the former tries to meld with a franchise that can’t go beyond a Teen-rating. (See: Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe.)

