The PlayStation 3’s Cell Processor notoriously made the console a challenge to develop games for, especially for third party studios. Luckily, for development teams, the PlayStation 4’s innards made things much simpler. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment’s President and CEO Jim Ryan, PlayStation 5 is even more developer-friendly. Apparently, the Sony boss has heard from studios that say they’re having an easier time coding for PS5, compared to PlayStation platforms of the past.

Ryan divulged as much in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, while discussing his optimism for the transition from PS4 to PS5. He told the publication, “one thing that makes me particularly optimistic that what we’re hearing from developers and publishers, is the ease in which they are able to get code running on PlayStation 5 is way beyond any experience they’ve had on any other PlayStation platform.”

Hopefully this is true across the board for all developer’s working with Sony’s new hardware, especially since the publisher wants to, once again, emphasize the importance of great software. Ryan touched on this briefly in the interview, noting just how significant games are to every new console launch. Games “will make or break PlayStation 5, just as they do every platform,” he explained.

Since earlier this year, Sony has doled out PlayStation 5-related information every so often. The most recent details confirmed the console’s name and release window. In additions, fascinating news about the next controller and the PlayStation 5’s SSD also surfaced. A full unveiling of the system will take place sometime in 2020.

Sony plans to roll out the PlayStation 5 on an unspecified date in the later part of 2020.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]