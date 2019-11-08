Update 1.07 is live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and it addresses a number of multiplayer balance issues, including a much-needed nerf for the 725 Shotgun. Along with that comes the addition of two free new maps and the return of the Hardpoint mode. This update is part of Modern Warfare’s ongoing plan for free content, ditching the season pass model altogether.

While the patch notes are lengthy, there are quite a few notable callouts that Infinity Ward fixed with this update. Most notably, the 725 Shotgun has been nerfed, giving it a more reasonable short range. Prior to the update, players could get kills from what felt like miles away; it will now require you to be much closer. Claymores also got a bit of a nerf and footstep sounds were tuned with more updates to come in the future. The co-op Spec Ops mode has also received a few improvements, like disallowing players to go out of bounds with parachutes and fixing a bug where players couldn’t lock missiles onto the final helicopter in Operation Headhunter.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has garnered a lot of success since its launch on October 25, 2019. In fact, it’s already become the best-selling game of 2019 after only a couple weeks on the market.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Update 1.07 Patch Notes

WHAT’S NEW

NEW FREE MAPS!

We’ve added Krovnik Farmland to Ground War and Shoot House to Multiplayer!

NEW PLAYLISTS AND A NEW MODE!

Going live on Friday…

Hardpoint is now in rotation!

Shoot House 24/7! This includes a mixture of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Headquarters

General

Backend fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all platforms, include dev errors, and various performance fixes.

Fix for a few bugs where some streaks and Field Upgrades were able to be flown out of bounds without penalty. General out of bound fixes were also added.

Fix for a bug where a player being killed by an enemy with a Variable Zoom Scope would not see the zoom function in the killcam

Fix for the Semtex warning audio being heard at the same volume whether in a building or outside

In Headquarters, players were able to place a Tac Insert and respawn when their team owned the point. This has been fixed.

Fix for various collision issues across maps

Added UI that shows when XP events are active in playlists menus

Sprint and Tactical Sprint speeds are now back to speeds in Beta

Fix for a bug where the progress of the bomb defusal can be seen by the team that planted the bomb

Fix for a bug that revealed players to UAVs when they fired their weapons, even if they had Ghost and a silencer equipped

Fixed an issue where if multiple Personal Radars were active on a team, and are both marking the same enemy, only one player would see the enemy on their minimap.

RIOT SHIELD:

Fixed an issue where the throwing knife and Thermite weren’t causing the shield to go on the player’s back when thrown. We’ve also fixed the issue where explosive splash damage wasn’t working consistently. We’ll continue to tune the Riot Shield in future updates.

CLAYMORES:

Detonating an enemy claymore with bullets is now non-lethal when at full health. We’ve also reduced the trigger and damage radius and also reduced the damage width to better match the trigger width.

BATTLE CHATTER:

Removed the ability for enemies to hear when they’ve been called out by the opposing team. We also adjusted the enemy callouts so they are never from your Operator. Enemy callouts now use a more restricted cone at the hip and even more restricted in ADS when calculating whether or not to trigger. We’ll continue to monitor this and make additional tweaks to Battle Chatter in future updates.

MOUNTING:

Slight increase to recoil while mounting.

PERKS:

E.O.D. now clamps damage to a non-lethal amount, assuming the player is at full health

LIGHTING:

Continued updates to player visibility in dark windows and dark areas.

FOOTSTEPS:

We’ve increased the occlusion percentage to filter footstep sounds behind geometry and adjusted the footstep volume at a distance. We have another large footstep change coming in the next update which will make crouch and ADS movement significantly quieter. Stay tuned!

CHALLENGES/PROGRESSION/RANK

Daily Challenges and Active Missions are getting a full sweep of testing and fixes. We’ll have more updates to these systems in future updates.

Fix for a bug where the Infiltrator challenge was not tracking properly

Fix for launchers not giving XP when shooting down killstreaks

Fix for a bug where planting or defusing 5 bombs in Cyber Attack or SnD was not tracking properly

Camo challenge for “Kills After a Reload” didn’t give the player enough time to acquire a kill, so time has been increased

Fix for a bug where your XP require to reach the next rank was higher than the value needed

Weapons

725 Shotgun: Increase to ADS and Hip Spread, reduced damage range

M4A1 Assault Rifle: Reduced damage range, small recoil increase

Assault Rifles: Increased hip spread to reduce effectiveness up close, less damage at long range for full auto 5.56 rifles

SMGs: Increased move speed, increased ADS move speed, small reduction in sprint out time

UZI SMG: Increased damage range

MG34 LMG: Increased hip spread, damage range reduction, small ADS slow down

M91 LMG: Increased hip spread, small damage range reduction

PKM: Increased hip spread, medium damage range reduction

Pistols: Increased move speed, reduced sprint out time, increased damage range

Crouch and Prone no longer adjust recoil

CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE

Updated rulesets for CDL competitive modes in private match

CYBER ATTACK

Fix for a bug where a player could use lose their primary weapon and would be unable to see their viewmodel after being revived by a teammate

GROUND WAR

Fix for a bug where players would sometimes be unable to pick a spawn location

Fix for a bug where a Tac Insert could cause players to spawn on the enemy home base

Spec Ops

Pick up Intel! – In the Operations, explore Verdansk to find additional backstory information of Verdansk and the Operators.

Fix for scoreboards displaying incorrect data

XP adjustments and general backend fixes

Various fixes for out of bounds and parachute exploits

Respawn timer no longer stays on screen after teammates are revived from bleedout

Fix for issue where the Munitions were not usable after respawning via Gunship

Fix for losing your weapons when picking up the core

Achievements can now be unlocked in CP

Fix for issue where players could spawn with their weapons in the downed state

Picked up Munitions no longer carry over from match to match. Only the Munitions you purchase with points will.

When respawning via the Gunship, you will no longer be given the Tank role

Selecting an Allegiance Operator or Allegiance as a favorite faction will now properly assign the voice of the correct operator

Operation Headhunter : Fix for a bug where players are not able to lock missiles onto the final boss helicopter

Operation Crosswind : Adjusted stealth for gameplay

Operation Paladin : Fix for a bug where there was no UI or indicator of where to go or how to finish the objective after defending the 3rd arms crate Fix for a bug where the default weapon was different than the weapon a player would hold if they were placed in Last Stand



[Source: Reddit]