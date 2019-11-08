There’s always room for new collectibles, right? This time, it is The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim fans who may want to start clearing out shelf space. In spring 2020, McFarlane Toys plans to launch a new figure for the dragon, Alduin the World Eater. It seems quite the massive figure, too, with a wingspan measuring 15 inches in length. At present, the figure’s product page on McFarlane Toys’ official website lacks pricing details. A listing for preorders is currently unavailable.
Product features for McFarlane’s Alduin collectible are as follows:
- Incredibly detailed figure of Alduin with movable tail, legs, wings, and neck totaling over 10 points of articulation
- Alduin’s wings span wide at 15 inches and features up and down movement
- Figure comes fully displayed on elevated base
- Figure is showcased in window box collector packaging
Get a good look at the Alduin figure in the following image gallery:
Alduin would be a good addition to any Skyrim fan’s collection, given his significance to the experience itself. In The Elder Scrolls V’s main storyline, he serves as the key antagonistic force, a character so ominous he’s considered a herald of the apocalypse.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is in stores now on pretty much every device. While Bethesda previously announced plans to develop a sixth mainline Elder Scrolls entry, such a project remains several years out from release. Barring its continued support of Fallout 76, Bethesda Game Studios’ primary focus likely centers on the production of Starfield, a sci-fi title first teased during E3 2018.
[Source: McFarlane Toys via The Toyark]