Gearbox Software has rolled out another Borderlands 3 hotfix across all platforms, patch notes for which are now available online. The update addresses several issues with the ongoing Bloody Harvest event alongside the usual bug fixes.

Full patch notes are as follows:

Bloody Harvest Adjustments

Increased Captain Haunt’s chance to drop legendary gear

Increased Captain Haunt’s shields

The Hecktoplasm drop rate from Ghosts has been increased

– Ghosts drop 2 Hecktoplasm

– Badass Ghosts drop 3 Hecktoplasm

– Loot Ghosts drop 5 Hecktoplasm

Loot Ghosts now drop more loot

Loot Ghosts have an increased the chance of dropping Bloody Harvest specific legendary gear

Terror Anointments

The chance for Terror anointed parts to drop from regular enemies has been decreased.

The chance for Terror anointed parts to drop from Bloody Harvest enemies has been increased.

Bug Fixes

Anointed enemies are no longer immune to Cryo damage. Note: Although they can be slowed by Cryo damage, they cannot be frozen.

Addressed a reported potential progression blocker for “It’s Alive” with the Abomination bot.

Addressed a reported potential progression blocker if players quit the game at a certain point in “The Guns of Reliance”

Addressed a reported issue that Explosive Gunpowder barrels where not showing effects when shot.

Explosions created by enemy Badass’ weapons have a much quicker explosion effect to reduce screen clutter

For more on Borderlands 3, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: Gearbox Software]

