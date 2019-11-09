Diablo IV lead designer Joe Shely has confirmed that the upcoming title will feature cosmetic microtransactions.

Speaking to Twitch streamer Quin69 during a gameplay stream, Shely said that Diablo IV “will be available as a base game and we’re going to have expansions. You also will be able to acquire cosmetics in the game.”

When Quin69 asked if Diablo IV will feature some kind of a storefront, Shely said that “it’s very early but yes.” Although details are understandably scant at this time, the developer added that the cosmetic microtransactions will offer an “opportunity to have more options available than you would otherwise.”

According to PCGamesN, Shely has previously confirmed that Blizzard “will not sell Power,” implying that monetization will revolve around cosmetics only.

Blizzard is placing a lot of emphasis on customization and aesthetics in Diablo IV. The studio has said that it’s going for a dark, gothic theme inspired by the Cthulhu mythos and the work of horror manga artist Junji Ito. But customization isn’t all about character appearances in Diablo IV. According to game director Luis Barriga, players will be able to use talent trees, ability points, and new skills and abilities to build the character they want.

“Customization is back with a vengeance,” Barriga said last week. “We want you to play the build that’s inside your head, the build that you want to play.”

Diablo IV is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A release window has yet to be revealed.

[Source: PCGamesN]