The Outer Worlds has a patch in the works that should be available sometime during the week of November 10, 2019. Patch 1.1.1.0 is planned to address a few glaring issues that stick out in this otherwise favorably received game. The most notable issues to be addressed are ones that involve a particularly bad crash issue in Tartarus and an increase in font size, which players complained was too small. There’s also a few fixes for mission failstates that would unfairly not allow players to complete certain quests or trophies.

Developer Obsidian Entertainment noted that the update is planned for next week sometime, but warns the community that this could change. Stay tuned to the developer’s official Twitter—or right here at PSLS—for updates. You can check out the company’s tweet below:

The Board would like to bring to your attention information for the upcoming Patch 1.1.1.0. We are expecting to release this patch next week to implement some changes and bug fixes. Please visit our forums for the details: https://t.co/oO5lCB2AVv pic.twitter.com/NZ8AwqE1ot — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) November 7, 2019

Here’s what you can expect from The Outer Worlds‘ patch 1.1.1.0:

Resolved Issues

• The crashing issue in Tartarus

• Increase Font Size – Conversations/Subtitles

• Muffled sound effects occur at random times for players on the PS4

• Companions dying and failing companion quests on modes other than Supernova

• Unable to finish “Radio Free Monarch”

• Trophy “Not the Best Choice” fails to unlock properly

The Outer Worlds is an RPG in which you travel to various planets, very much in the vein of Fallout. In fact, the studio responsible for The Outer Worlds is made up of many ex-Fallout devs. The game has become a commercial success for publisher Take-Two Interactive, with the company’s CEO Strauss Zelnick saying it’s “outperforming [their] expectations handily.”

