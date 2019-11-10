Fatal Frame producer Keisuke Kikuchi has acknowledged that fans have been demanding a new game for quite some time and said that although he would love to continue the franchise, it has to make business sense for Koei Tecmo.

In an interview with Noisy Pixel, Kikuchi was asked for an update on the series, to which he said:

It’s public knowledge that there is a Hollywood movie in production, and I’ve been the producer on all of the Fatal Frame projects. I personally and strongly wish to continue this franchise in some way. I know there are a lot of voices crying out for a new sequel. The directors and I have a few ideas about what the next title should look like, but this new project has to make sense from a business perspective for us to move forward with anything. For now, I’m focused on the Atelier and Fairy Tail titles, and it’s my priority to make these titles successful in laying the foundation for future projects not limited to Fatal Frame, but also the Deception series.

The most recent Fatal Frame title released in 2015 and was exclusive to Nintendo’s Wii U. The last game in the series to release on the PlayStation was 2005’s Fatal Frame III: The Tormented. Back in 2011, rumors suggested that a new Fatal Frame was in development for the PS3 but Koei Tecmo denied ever working on a PS3 game, much to fans’ disappointment.

The survival horror series will celebrate its 19th birthday in December.

[Source: Noisy Pixel]