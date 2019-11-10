Capcom recently updated its platinum titles list, revealing that Resident Evil 2‘s remake is closing in on the original’s lifetime sales.

The 2019 game has sold 4.7 million units as of September 30th. The 1998 release sold a total of 4.96 million units. While it’s worth noting that the original only released on the PlayStation whereas the remake is a multi-platform title, selling nearly five million units in eight months is still quite a feat for Capcom. And with the holiday season coming up, we expect this figure to rise significantly by the time the remake celebrates its one-year anniversary.

Elsewhere, Capcom revealed that Monster Hunter: World‘s Iceborne expansion sold 2.8 million copies in less than a month. This doesn’t come as a surprise considering the base game sits at a whopping 14.1 million units sold since its release in January 2018.

Other Capcom games that reached the one-million sales milestone this year include Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Edition, and Okami HD. Devil May Cry V, which released in March this year, is trailing behind the developer’s other major releases with 2.7 million copies sold as of September 30th.

Overall, Capcom is enjoying a fantastic financial year and has good reason to be optimistic about the future. The company has already announced that it has plans to revive some dormant franchises, leading fans to request new Dino Crisis and Darkstalkers games.

As far as Okami is concerned, Director Hideki Kamiya has expressed his desire to make a sequel. Considering the success of Okami HD, it’s not hard to imagine Capcom greenlighting a sequel.

[Source: Capcom via Destructoid]

