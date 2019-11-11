“Whether we wanted it or not” is perhaps one of the most well-known phrases to longtime Destiny fans. It’s become something of a meme and a Rick-roll as fans trick each other into reading or hearing the Zavala voice line, expertly read by actor Lance Reddick. The full text, “Whether we wanted it or not, we’ve stepped into a war with the Cabal on Mars,” comes from the opening dialogue as players loaded into the Destiny 1 Strike, Cerberus Vae III. The full text reads:

Whether we wanted it or not, we’ve stepped into a war with the Cabal on Mars. So let’s get to taking out their command, one by one. Valus Ta’aurc. From what I can gather he commands the Siege Dancers from an Imperial Land Tank outside of Rubicon. He’s well protected, but with the right team, we can punch through those defenses, take this beast out, and break their grip on Freehold.

The meme ebbs and flows, sometimes at a fever pitch and sometimes mysteriously disappearing before resurfacing in the most unexpected of places. And though it comes from Destiny 1, the line managed to make its way into Destiny 2 in a big way. Bungie recently updated Destiny 2’s accessibility options with more fine control for subtitles, and whether we wanted it or not, this is the line used as the sample subtitle to see what effect the changes will have.

You can make them big.

You can make them blue.

You can even change the background style.

You can also make them extra small if you’re some kind of glutton for eye-straining punishment or you just want to flaunt your enhanced vision after getting Lasik. Seems to me most people are asking for larger text in games, not smaller, but at least the options are there!

Whether we wanted it or not, this clever little Easter egg is just another way that Bungie is constantly giving back to the fans. So let’s get to taking out their command, one by one. Valus Ta’aurc. From what I can gather he commands the Siege Dancers from an Imperial Land Tank outside of Rubicon. He’s well protected, but with the…