For the third consecutive week, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reigned supreme on the physical UK sales charts. Consequently, Death Stranding debuted in the number two position. It is certainly not a bad first outing, especially when stacked against a brand-new Call of Duty entry. However, Kojima’s latest did fail to reach the heights that Bend Studio’s Days Gone achieved earlier in the year. Death Stranding’s debut on the UK sales chart makes it the second-biggest launch for a PlayStation exclusive in 2019.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, Days Gone takes the lead on this front by quite the large margin. Sales of Death Stranding during its launch period were 36 percent less than that of the Oregon-set apocalyptic title. But the Norman Reedus-starring experience from Kojima won the day in other ways. Notably, it released alongside three other new titles and represents the best-selling of the bunch, beating out the likes of Need for Speed: Heat and Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle.

The newest Need for Speed installment entered the UK’s physical sales charts at number five. This seems to suggest another tumble for the long-running racing franchise, since sales are down compared to its 2017 release. Reportedly, Need for Speed: Payback sold 41 percent more physical units during its launch period, compared to NFS: Heat.

With regards to other new releases, Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle debuted in the number seven spot. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch’s Mario & Sonic At The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 came in at number eight.

The UK’s top 10 best-selling physical titles for the week ending on November 9th is as follows:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Death Stranding FIFA 2020 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Need for Speed: Heat Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle Mario & Sonic At The Tokyo Olympic Games Minecraft Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Death Stranding is in stores now on the PlayStation 4. It will land on PC sometime in summer 2020.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]