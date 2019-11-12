The internet is ablaze today with people talking about Disney+, the brand new streaming service from Disney; your one-stop shop for all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and even a few surprises like The Simpsons and other Fox shows and movies (Disney did acquire Fox after all. Wait… does that make Lisa Simpson a Disney princess?). Disney+ can be enjoyed through a variety of platforms, from PCs to mobile devices and tablets, and as an option on your internet-connected TVs. If you want to stream Disney+ through your PS4, the app is currently available on Sony’s platform and it’s pretty easy to find.

Simply navigate to the TV and Video tile on your PS4 dashboard (the same place you’d go to watch Netflix, Hulu, or any other streaming service), and Disney+ should now be one of the options available. For me, it was the first option in the list. You’ll still need to download the app before you can use it, but coming in at less than 90MB, you shouldn’t have to delete anything to make room.

If for some reason the Disney+ PS4 app isn’t showing in your TV and Video tab, you can go to the PlayStation Store and search for “Disney” to find it. It’s also currently featured prominently on the PS4 storefront, so it shouldn’t be too hard to locate. Even with the PS4’s abysmal download speeds, I was able to launch into the Disney+ PS4 app in under a minute. Once you’re in, you’ll either need to sign up for an account or log in using your existing credentials.

Now you can enjoy brand new Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian, eagerly await upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe shows and movies, or dive back into Disney history with classic cartoons. You may run into some difficulties and odd issues with the app for the next day or two as everyone crams through the doors (that’s Disney magic in action), but the Hosue of Mouse should get everything ironed out quickly.

What are you planning on watching first when you jump into Disney+ on PS4?