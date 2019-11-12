The biggest free content update yet for Wolfenstein: Youngblood has gone live across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. In Update 1.0.7, players are treated to a bevy of new bells and whistles. When loading back into Youngblood’s Paris, players should expect to find new missions, maps, skins, enemies, and abilities. These additional quests will unlock launch another mystery about Da’at Yichud and the God Key.

For a sneak peek at what Wolfenstein: Youngblood Update 1.0.7 has on offer, be sure to check out the following trailer:

With this patch, those who finished the endgame side quest, “Da’at Yichud Artifacts,” will gain access to “Treasure Hunt.” This new mission sees Jess and Soph study Lab X artifacts to uncover clues about another hidden Da’at Yichud chamber, located within a reservoir in Little Berlin. Apparently, Nazis already found a locked chest inside the chamber, but are struggling to open it. Should it truly contain a God Key as expected, Jess and Soph need to ensure they’re first to crack the code. Such a task will have the duo venturing through two new locales, including a Parisian reservoir and a secret Nazi bunker.

Their new adventures will prove trying, especially since Youngblood’s latest update introduces three new enemy types. Players should anticipate running into the Wurmlochsoldat (Teleporting Übersoldier), the Electrodrohne (Tesla Drone) and the Turmhund (Laserhund with a turret).

This mission’s completion won’t mark the end of the newfound Wolfenstein fun, either. 20 Treasure Maps are to become available to all who finish the “Treasure Hunt” side missions. Each map leads to an artifact, which unlocks an Ability Point, Silver Coins, and XP.

A slew of new abilities is also launching with Update 1.0.7, as are two additional Pep Signals. One Pep Signal, Hammer Rage, restores heavy weapon ammo for the player and their partner. Quad Damage is a Pep Signal that sees both characters deliver quadruple the damage for four seconds.

While this certainly serves as Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s beefiest updates, the title’s received a few significant changes since launch. Update 1.0.5, for instance, adjusted difficulty levels across all boss fights. It also greatly improved the checkpoint system which was one of the game’s biggest criticisms at launch.

