Who’s to say there can’t be a little money made while saving the world? 2015’s Big Pharma is making its way to PlayStation 4 on December 5th, 2019, allowing console owners a chance to make the pharmaceutical company of their dreams. Sure you’ll be making medicine for needy children, but what’s the point if you can’t jack up the price and make a bit lot of profit off of it as well? You’ll have to find a way to balance making medicine the world needs with making the money that you personally need. It’s not just for your bank account, you do have to pay employees and build factory space after all. While Big Pharma is part business simulation, it also takes elements from factory and production line games, having you organize your medicine-making factory as efficiently as possible.

In a press release, Lukasz Mach, the CMO of publisher Klabater, had the following to say about the port:

After a very successful launch of our medieval tavern sim, Crossroads Inn, we now travel back to the future and focus on the development of a modern pharmaceutical conglomerate. We are sure that console players will enjoy this combination of deep business sim and logistical puzzles, with the simplicity of a console’s interface. We put a lot of effort to adapt PC controls and steering to consoles, and the game now plays perfectly with a gamepad.

The console version will also come with the Marketing and Malpractice expansion, adding the ability to bribe doctors and run clinical trials. You, of course, don’t need to be honest with either practice, unless you want to play the game like a fantasy of fiction.

Big Pharma was originally released on PC back in 2015. The game was developed by Twice Circled, who recently put out aquarium tycoon sim Megaquarium. Big Pharma originally launched to positive reviews, with many pointing out that it does a great job combining genres while still asking the rather interesting moral question of how you’re supposed to run a business that only really profits when people are getting sick.