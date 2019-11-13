All year, Media Molecule has kept quiet about when Dreams will officially leave Early Access and launch in full. It appears an outside party may have done the job, instead. UK retailer ShopTo recently shared a February 14, 2020 release date for Dreams in a since deleted Twitter post. ShopTo’s post even came with a colorful graphic that certainly seems a Media Molecule original.

Though the post is no longer online, Numskull PR representative and journalist Ryan Brown managed to save the image. Check it out in the following tweet:

UK retailer @shoptonet may have accidentally leaked the Dreams release date – February 14th. pic.twitter.com/wRPs4IgZYG — Ryan Brown (@Toadsanime) November 13, 2019

The post features both a £32.85 sale price, which may or may not be exclusive to ShopTo, and box art for Dreams. Since neither Sony nor Media Molecule have confirmed the February 14th date, this should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, it doesn’t seem farfetched. For one, 2020’s Valentine’s Day does fall on a Friday, a common launch date for PS4 exclusives. In addition, who doesn’t want to spend the day of love carefully crafting beautiful creations?

Should the February 14th release for Dreams prove true, it could help to fill out Sony’s exclusive releases for early 2020. This is especially interesting given The Last of Us Part II’s recent delay out of February. Nioh 2 hits stores on March 13th, with The Last of Us sequel following several weeks later in late May. Reports suggest that due to The Last of Us‘ delay, Ghost of Tsushima will now arrive later in 2020.

Dreams has been in its Early Access phase since this past spring. Players can join for the price of $29.99. Despite the alleged leak above, Media Molecule’s new creation-centric experience still lacks an official launch date.

[Source: ShopTo via Ryan Brown on Twitter]