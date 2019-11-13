If all goes as reportedly planned, Mark Wahlberg is likely to join Tom Holland in Sony’s Uncharted film as Victor Sullivan. According to a Variety report, Wahlberg is in “final talks” for the Sully role. This news seems to suggest the project remains a top priority for Sony’s film division.

Many may recall that Wahlberg was once attached to play Nathan Drake in an early version of the film adaptation. Now he’ll serve as the father figure of Holland’s much younger Drake. Details about the movie itself remain under wraps, but we do know that it will tell an origin story.

Following Director Dan Trachtenberg’s recent departure from the film, Travis Knight of Bumblebee fame joined to helm the project. Rafe Judkins will write Uncharted’s script, alongside Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The latter two are a team of scribes responsible for 2008’s Iron Man script. Judkins has writing credits on TV series such as Chuck and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He’s also attached to pen the screenplay for Ubisoft’s The Division film.

News of Wahlberg’s potential casting also offers a bit of insight about PlayStation Productions, originally headed by Asad Qizilbash and Shawn Layden. Given Layden’s recent exit from Sony, it seems Carter Swan has stepped into his role. Qizilbash and Swan will both serve as executive producers for the Uncharted movie.

In June 2019, Sony revealed December 18, 2020 as a release date for its Uncharted film adaptation. However, it remains unclear as to whether the recent production changes will affect these plans.

[Source: Variety]