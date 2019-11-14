Fans of Borderlands 3, of which there appear to be many, are in for some good news. The first DLC expansion for the game is on its way. We got a very brief tease of the expansion on Twitter, with a post to the official website stating that the full reveal will be coming on November 20th, 2019, at 8 am PST when the trailer drops. Until then, the most we have is a 15-second teaser.

What can we get from the short teaser? Well, it shows a lot of Handsome Jack. Or, more specifically, a lot of statutes of him. We get to see one of him riding on his pet diamond pony Butt Stallion, looking like the hero he loves to portray himself as. We then get to see a pair of statutes sitting down looking thoughtful, and a giant holographic head looking over the whole memorial. It ends with series favorite Mad Moxxi stating “Ready to bring down the house, sugar?”

“Ready to bring down the house, sugar?” Tune in for the reveal of #Borderlands3‘s first campaign DLC Wednesday, November 20 at 8am PT on https://t.co/qfFciTSVll! Learn more: https://t.co/Zu8nwBJgYy pic.twitter.com/WDXEl5Thtj — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) November 14, 2019

So does this mean Handsome Jack is coming back? Well, that’s a bit up in the air. Jack is most certainly dead (spoilers for the end of Borderlands 2). We don’t know the full details for this expansion yet, but that’s coming soon. The trailer will be dropping on November 20th, along with a new episode of The Borderlands Show hosted by Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller and Fran Mirabella. Special guest star Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford will do a deep dive into the new DLC and detail the content being added, and hopefully explain why this upcoming DLC expansion seems so handsome. Don’t expect new characters though. Gearbox has made it clear in the past that they’re not likely to add in more playable Vault Hunters.

Until then, you’ll just have to play more Borderlands 3. The good news is that you have a very solid looter shooter to spend time with. There’s also still a noticeably long-running Halloween event going on that can help ease the wait.