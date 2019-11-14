During this year’s gamescom in Cologne, Germany, Geoff Keighley hosted an Opening Night Live event. The show took place a day ahead of gamescom proper, allowing publishers to tease new games and offer fresh details on previously announced titles. Apparently, the show was a roaring success, evidenced by Keighley’s announcement that he and his team have agreed to a multi-year partnership for Opening Night Live. As such, fans should expect gamescom Opening Night Live to return in August 2020 and for an undisclosed number of years thereafter.

The team and I had so much fun this summer in Europe @gamescom — and today we’re announcing a new, multi-year partnership for #OpeningNightLive See you again in August 2020 from Cologne, Germany! pic.twitter.com/UrGinxbn6P — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 14, 2019

2019’s Keighley-hosted Opening Night Live ran approximately two hours long. It was replete with exciting world premieres and news. For instance, Little Nightmares II, which will launch in 2020, was revealed during the show. Opening Night Live is also where EA unveiled the first footage of Need for Speed: Heat’s gameplay. In addition, Sony and Illfonic premiered Predator: Hunting Grounds gameplay footage during the two-hour block. Who knows? Perhaps next year’s show will be just as eventful.

Gamescom 2020’s dates are already set in stone, according to the official website. Next year’s event will kick off in Cologne, Germany on August 25th and will come to a close on August 29th. This suggests Keighley will host Opening Night Live on August 24th.

[Source: Geoff Keighley on Twitter]