Two DLC characters will enter the world of Jump Force this week. Both Madara Uchiha and Toshiro Hitsugaya are slated to go live tomorrow (November 15th) for Character Pass owners. Fans will be able to purchase the two characters separately next week on Tuesday, November 19th.

Accompanying the DLC’s release date news is a trailer, showing Madara Uchiha and Toshiro Hitsugaya in action in Jump Force. Check it out in the following video:

The pair of new fighters serve as interesting additions to the crossover fighting title. Madara Uchiha is of Naruto fame, having been integral to both the manga series and anime. The Uchiha Clan leader has also appeared in Naruto games. Toshiro Hitsugaya, meanwhile, is a character from the beloved Bleach manga and anime. Toshiro’s video game appearances are many, and will undoutedbly continue on past his stint as a Jump Force DLC character.

Thus far, Jump Force’s Characters Pass, minus Madara Uchiha Toshiro Hitsugaya, has introduced five DLC characters to the mix. They include Yu-Gi-Oh! antagonist Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia’s All Might, Biscuit Krueger from Hunter x Hunter, Dragon Ball Z’s Majin Buu, and My Hero Academia protagonist Katsuki Bakugo.

Bandai Namco has plans to unleash at least two more fighters for the Character Pass. Bleach’s Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez serves as one, while Trafalgar Law, the infamous pirate from One Piece, will be the other. At the time of writing, both of the two upcoming characters lack an official release date. They should arrive sometime soon, however.

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment via Gematsu]