Over the last few years, THQ Nordic has acquired numerous old IPs, some of which have long been forgotten. As such, many of the publisher’s recently acquired properties remain in limbo with questionable futures. Thankfully, TimeSplitters Co-Creator Steve Ellis’ recent hiring suggests the same isn’t true of the beloved sci-fi shooter. While details remain scant, THQ Nordic subsidiary Koch Media seems confident TimeSplitters will return in some fashion. However, according to Koch Media’s CEO, Klemens Kundratitz, bringing the franchise back won’t be simple.

In speaking with GamesIndustry.biz, Kundratitz confirmed the companies, along with Ellis, are indeed “exploring ways to bring TimeSplitters back.” TimeSplitters hails from a bygone era, though, having originally launched in 2000. Its most recent entry, TimeSplitters: Future Perfect, hit the PlayStation 2, GameCube, and Xbox in 2005. Simply put, times have changed drastically, especially the way in which we play first-person shooters. Consequently, Ellis may have a herculean task ahead of him in trying to modernize a series that’s missed out on two full generations.

Kundratitz said Ellis and all those involved in TimeSplitters‘ future are fully aware of the challenges they’ll face. Still, something’s cooking that’s worth staying tuned in for. During the GamesIndustry.biz, Kundratitz noted,

I think that’s a question Steve should answer. We’re very cognizant of the fact we’re not building games for the past, we’re building them for future audiences. Future audience have completely different expectations and other games to play than they had 15, 20 years ago. I would say stay tuned on what we’re going to come up with.

When concrete information about what’s next for TimeSplitters will surface remains to be seen. Even details such as whether Ellis will produce a remake or a new entry have gone without mention. While fans patiently await news on this front, there are other THQ Nordic revivals on the horizon worthy of excitement. The Destroy All Humans! remake, for example, will launch in 2020. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is also slated to hit stores on an unspecified 2020 release date.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]