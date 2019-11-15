Just a handful of months ago, Capcom unveiled the return of some Mega Man favorites in the form of Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection. The collection was announced with a release date of January 21, 2020. However, these launch plans have just been pushed back by a few weeks. Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection’s release date will now fall on February 25, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

Mega Man Producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya announced news of the delay in a brief update video. According to Tsuchiya, this decision was not made lightly. However, it was ultimately one of necessity. If the Legacy Collection’s development team is to deliver an experience that lives up to the high expectations of Mega Man faithful, then extra production time is imperative.

See the full message from Kazuhiro Tsuchiya in the video down below:

It seems Mega Man fans are in for quite a treat when Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection arrives early next year. This upcoming packaging will consist of six games from Capcom’s long-running franchise: Mega Man Zero, Mega Man Zero 2, Mega Man Zero 3, Mega Man Zero 4, Mega Man ZX, and Mega Man ZX Advent.

Of course, this is not the publisher’s first time packaging a slew of Mega Man titles in one collection. Indeed, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection serves as the fifth of such projects from Capcom. It is preceded by Mega Man Legacy Collection (2015), Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (2017), Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (2018).

[Source: Capcom via Gematsu]