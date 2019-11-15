One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows‘ release date is only a handful of months away. In Japan, the title will hit stores for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 27, 2020. European and North American audiences can pick it up on consoles and PC a day later on February 28th. Those who preorder the One Punch Man experience will gain access to the Preorder Pack. This extra DLC features early access for the Dream version of Saitama. Also included in the Preorder Pack are the “Jersey” and “Black Suit” outfits for Saitama, as well as “Saitama Mask” avatar parts.

In announcing the game’s release date, Bandai Namco Entertainment additionally unleashed a new trailer. Check out One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows’ release date reveal trailer below:

The two-minute trailer does more than confirm the release date. It also unveils a few more playable characters, such as Metal Knight, Stinger, and the alien Melzargard. In addition, fans get a pretty good look at the Dream version of Saitama in his pajamas, which, again, will feature as a preorder bonus.

Developer Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco announced One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows in June of this year. Since then, details about the fighting title have released piecemeal. Thus far, the list of playable characters is as follows: Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Melzargard, Metal Knight, Mumen Rider, Saitama, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, and Stinger. If and when more playable character will be unveiled before the game’s February release currently remains to be seen.