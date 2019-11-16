Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg has said that he doesn’t see Sony’s PlayStation 5 as a potential threat to Xbox Scarlett, and that the company is more focused on customers rather than competitors.

During an interview with Kotaku, Greenberg was asked if he was worried about any aspect of the PS5 that Sony has revealed so far, to which he said:

Not really. We’re more customer-obsessed than competitor-obsessed. I think Sony has built a great business, they have a very strong brand and a strong presence and we have a lot of admiration for what they’ve done. Equally, we feel proud of the fact that we’ve built the world’s most powerful console, I think we’ve grown now our internal studios so we have one of the largest if not the largest internal studio teams, and we’re gonna continue to innovate with things like Project xCloud. We’ll innovate with different varieties of games—you’re seeing us grow our partnerships with Japanese developers and Japanese creators with things like the Yakuza series, things like more Final Fantasy games on Xbox Game Pass, the entire Kingdom Hearts series on Xbox. These are all from us listening to fans and dedicating time to fulfill those projects.

The PS5 is scheduled to launch in 2020, and we expect more details sometime early next year, including our first look at the console itself. For now, you can see what the dev kits look like as they’ve already been shipped out to several studios around the globe.

