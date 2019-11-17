PSLS  •  News

2K Apologizes for Offensive Material Posted by Hackers Who Seized Several Social Media Accounts

Publisher 2K has apologized for offensive material posted through several of its official social media accounts after hackers broke into them on Friday night.

Affected accounts included the official Facebook and Twitter pages of the Borderlands franchise, WWE, and Civilization. The posts, which included racist comments, were pretty vile and it took 2K some time to regain control of its accounts and clean up the mess (it was a weekend, after all).

An official statement reads:

This hack comes a week after several FIFA community managers had their personal Twitter accounts hacked. The hackers posted messages in support of a player that Electronic Arts has banned for repeatedly violating its terms and conditions.

2K drew the ire of players after the disastrous launch of WWE 2K20. The first game developed entirely by Visual Concepts was marred by technical, graphical, and quality issues, resulting in the publisher releasing an official statement on the matter and having to explain the situation to its investors. Visual Concepts has promised to fix the game with content releases and regular updates.

