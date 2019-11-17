Popular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare dataminer and leaker Senescallo has uncovered details of the game’s long-rumored battle royale mode.

Over on Reddit, Senescallo noted that the information is subject to change because battle royale has yet to be released but we now know that Infinity Ward has/had plans to host up to 200 players, offer a 1-vs-1 Gulag prison camp, and much more.

Without further ado, check out the datamined info below.

Zones

Airfield

Boneyard

Dam

Downtown

Gulag

Hospital

Layover

Lumber

Overgrown

Port

Quarry

Storage Town

Supercenter

Trainyard

TV Station

Points of Interest

Bank

Fire Station

Gas Station

Gun Store

Pharmacy

Police Station

Default Options (Public Match)

Player Count: 200

Playlists: Solo (1), Duos (2), and Squads (4)

End-Game Radar: On

Infiltration Option: C130

Pre-Game Lobby Free-for-All: On

Post-Game Exfiltration: Off

Max Health: 150

Last Stand Health: 100

Last Stand Revive Health: 30

Last Stand Timer: 60s

Last Stand Revive Time: 7s

Friendly Fire Punish Limit: 2

Gulag: On

Additional Options (Private Match)

Infiltration Options: C130, Convoy, Blackhawk

Starting Weapon: Fists, G21 Pistol, MP5, M4A1, Knife

Enable BR Loot: Turns on loot on supported maps.

Circle Star Size Override: Size of the damage circle at map start. Default match starts with no circle. Use this for smaller matches.

Circle Damage Multiplier

Mission Types

Tracked

Timed Run

Assassination (Eliminate specific player)

Scavenger Hunt (Collect Scavenger Crates)

Domination (Capture Domination Point)

Random (Random Mission)

Gulag

Gulag Prison Camp: 1 on 1, single round match. Win to respawn.

The Gulag acts as a King of the Hill style gauntlet, meaning players in the Gulag Queue will spectate the players who are currently fighting in the Gulag. There will be a countdown on the screen indicating how many rounds are left until you fight.

Head over to the source below for more details on the leak.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Reddit]

