Popular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare dataminer and leaker Senescallo has uncovered details of the game’s long-rumored battle royale mode.
Over on Reddit, Senescallo noted that the information is subject to change because battle royale has yet to be released but we now know that Infinity Ward has/had plans to host up to 200 players, offer a 1-vs-1 Gulag prison camp, and much more.
Without further ado, check out the datamined info below.
Zones
Airfield
Boneyard
Dam
Downtown
Gulag
Hospital
Layover
Lumber
Overgrown
Port
Quarry
Storage Town
Supercenter
Trainyard
TV Station
Points of Interest
Bank
Fire Station
Gas Station
Gun Store
Pharmacy
Police Station
Default Options (Public Match)
Player Count: 200
Playlists: Solo (1), Duos (2), and Squads (4)
End-Game Radar: On
Infiltration Option: C130
Pre-Game Lobby Free-for-All: On
Post-Game Exfiltration: Off
Max Health: 150
Last Stand Health: 100
Last Stand Revive Health: 30
Last Stand Timer: 60s
Last Stand Revive Time: 7s
Friendly Fire Punish Limit: 2
Gulag: On
Additional Options (Private Match)
Infiltration Options: C130, Convoy, Blackhawk
Starting Weapon: Fists, G21 Pistol, MP5, M4A1, Knife
Enable BR Loot: Turns on loot on supported maps.
Circle Star Size Override: Size of the damage circle at map start. Default match starts with no circle. Use this for smaller matches.
Circle Damage Multiplier
Mission Types
Tracked
Timed Run
Assassination (Eliminate specific player)
Scavenger Hunt (Collect Scavenger Crates)
Domination (Capture Domination Point)
Random (Random Mission)
Gulag
Gulag Prison Camp: 1 on 1, single round match. Win to respawn.
- The Gulag acts as a King of the Hill style gauntlet, meaning players in the Gulag Queue will spectate the players who are currently fighting in the Gulag. There will be a countdown on the screen indicating how many rounds are left until you fight.
Head over to the source below for more details on the leak.
We’ll update our readers when we have more information.
[Source: Reddit]
