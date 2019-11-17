PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Big Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Leak Reveals Battle Royale Maps, Modes, and Other Details

playstation 4 crossplay

Popular Call of Duty: Modern Warfare dataminer and leaker Senescallo has uncovered details of the game’s long-rumored battle royale mode.

Over on Reddit, Senescallo noted that the information is subject to change because battle royale has yet to be released but we now know that Infinity Ward has/had plans to host up to 200 players, offer a 1-vs-1 Gulag prison camp, and much more.

Without further ado, check out the datamined info below.

Zones

  • Airfield

  • Boneyard

  • Dam

  • Downtown

  • Gulag

  • Hospital

  • Layover

  • Lumber

  • Overgrown

  • Port

  • Quarry

  • Storage Town

  • Supercenter

  • Trainyard

  • TV Station

Points of Interest

  • Bank

  • Fire Station

  • Gas Station

  • Gun Store

  • Pharmacy

  • Police Station

Default Options (Public Match)

  • Player Count: 200

  • Playlists: Solo (1), Duos (2), and Squads (4)

  • End-Game Radar: On

  • Infiltration Option: C130

  • Pre-Game Lobby Free-for-All: On

  • Post-Game Exfiltration: Off

  • Max Health: 150

  • Last Stand Health: 100

  • Last Stand Revive Health: 30

  • Last Stand Timer: 60s

  • Last Stand Revive Time: 7s

  • Friendly Fire Punish Limit: 2

  • Gulag: On

Additional Options (Private Match)

  • Infiltration Options: C130, Convoy, Blackhawk

  • Starting Weapon: Fists, G21 Pistol, MP5, M4A1, Knife

  • Enable BR Loot: Turns on loot on supported maps.

  • Circle Star Size Override: Size of the damage circle at map start. Default match starts with no circle. Use this for smaller matches.

  • Circle Damage Multiplier

Mission Types

  • Tracked

  • Timed Run

  • Assassination (Eliminate specific player)

  • Scavenger Hunt (Collect Scavenger Crates)

  • Domination (Capture Domination Point)

  • Random (Random Mission)

Gulag

  • Gulag Prison Camp: 1 on 1, single round match. Win to respawn.

  • The Gulag acts as a King of the Hill style gauntlet, meaning players in the Gulag Queue will spectate the players who are currently fighting in the Gulag. There will be a countdown on the screen indicating how many rounds are left until you fight.

Head over to the source below for more details on the leak.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Reddit]

