The Game Awards 2019 will air in a little less than a month and the official list of nominees is finally available. Two very interesting titles lead the nominations. Death Stranding leads the pack with a grand total of nine, including a Game of the Year nod. Remedy’s Control comes in second with eight nominations to its name. It, too, is a Game of the Year contender.
All in all, the awards will consist of 29 categories. Fans will get to cast a vote across each category via The Game Awards’ official website. Voting through Google is another option. For a full rundown of every category and its nominees, check out the following list:
Game of the Year:
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Outer Worlds
Best Game Direction:
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Outer Worlds
Best Narrative:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Best Art Direction:
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Best Score/Music:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Audio Design:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Performance:
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb in The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff in Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling in Control
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding
Games for Impact:
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Best Ongoing Game:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Rainbow Six Siege
Best Independent Game:
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana ZERO
- The Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Mobile Game:
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
Best Community Support:
- Aepx Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Rainbow Six Siege
Best VR/AR Game:
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Best Action Game:
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Best Action/Adventure Game:
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Role-Playing Game:
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
- The Outer Worlds
Best Fighting Game:
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Best Family Game:
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Best Strategy Game:
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Best Sports/Racing Game:
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Best Multiplayer Game:
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- The Division 2
- Tetris 99
Fresh Indie Developer Presented by Subway
- DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
- Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
- Mobius Digital for The Outer Wilds
- Nomada Studio for Gris
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
Content Creator of the Year:
- Courage – Jack Dunlop
- Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo
- Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
- Grefg – David Martínez
- Shroud – Michael Grzesiek
Best eSports Game:
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Best eSports Player:
- Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
- Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
- Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
Best eSports Team:
- Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- OG (DOTA2)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
- Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Best eSports Event:
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
Best eSports Coach:
- Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
- Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
- Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
The Game Awards 2019 will be streamed live from Los Angeles, California on December 12th.