The Game Awards 2019 will air in a little less than a month and the official list of nominees is finally available. Two very interesting titles lead the nominations. Death Stranding leads the pack with a grand total of nine, including a Game of the Year nod. Remedy’s Control comes in second with eight nominations to its name. It, too, is a Game of the Year contender.

All in all, the awards will consist of 29 categories. Fans will get to cast a vote across each category via The Game Awards’ official website. Voting through Google is another option. For a full rundown of every category and its nominees, check out the following list:

Game of the Year:

Control

Death Stranding

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Outer Worlds

Best Game Direction:

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Outer Worlds

Best Narrative:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

Best Art Direction:

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Score/Music:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Audio Design:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Performance:

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb in The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff in Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling in Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding

Games for Impact:

Concrete Genie

Gris

Kind Words

Life is Strange 2

Sea of Solitude

Best Ongoing Game:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Rainbow Six Siege

Best Independent Game:

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Katana ZERO

The Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Best Mobile Game:

Call of Duty: Mobile

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of Light

What the Golf?

Best Community Support:

Aepx Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Rainbow Six Siege

Best VR/AR Game:

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Beat Saber

No Man’s Sky

Trover Saves the Universe

Best Action Game:

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

Best Action/Adventure Game:

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Role-Playing Game:

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds

Best Fighting Game:

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Family Game:

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best Strategy Game:

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Best Sports/Racing Game:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20

Best Multiplayer Game:

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The Division 2

Tetris 99

Fresh Indie Developer Presented by Subway

DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

House House for Untitled Goose Game

Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

Mobius Digital for The Outer Wilds

Nomada Studio for Gris

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Content Creator of the Year:

Courage – Jack Dunlop

Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo

Ewok – Soleil Wheeler

Grefg – David Martínez

Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

Best eSports Game:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Best eSports Player:

Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Best eSports Team:

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

OG (DOTA2)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)

Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Best eSports Event:

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Best eSports Coach:

Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)

Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

The Game Awards 2019 will be streamed live from Los Angeles, California on December 12th.