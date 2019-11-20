As was hinted during a short teaser video last week, Borderlands 3’s first major expansion is coming very soon. Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot will send Vault Hunters to a deadly casino full of lunatic looters in a quest for, you guessed it, more loot. It’s scheduled to launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on December 19, 2019. Get ready to join Moxxi’s crew to knock over the biggest casino in the system, all in an act of vengeance against the late Handsome Jack.

Moxxi’s Heist will introduce a series of new campaign missions, side missions, loot, and enemies on a new destination, a derelict space station casino as gaudy as anything Handsome Jack ever created (and remember, he owned a diamond pony named Butt-Stallion). Players must be at least level 13 to start the missions associated with Moxxi’s Heist and need to have completed the game’s prologue. The game will automatically scale to provide a challenge to higher level Vault Hunters.

In the meantime, you can check out the reveal trailer for Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot below:

Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot is the first of four planned DLC expansions for Borderlands 3, although little else is known about the remaining three. Moxxi’s Heist will be available for purchase separately or included as part of the game’s Season Pass, which is available for $49.99. Those who have the Super Deluxe Edition of Borderlands 3 will have access, thanks to its inclusion of the Season Pass.

In addition, a free update will be coming to Borderlands 3 soon, adding a new raid-like mission called Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite for up to four experienced Vault Hunters. This patch will also introduce dedicated loot pools for bosses to allow for farming, a bank upgrade to 300 slots, and performance enhancements. Stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks.

Publisher 2K and developer Gearbox have seen much success with Borderlands 3. In fact, it’s already become one of the year’s best-selling games in just a couple of months on the market. And with so much content in the works (and judging by the long-running history of past games), it’s clear Borderlands 3 will be around for a while.