Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, developer Chromatic Games is ready to bring back Dungeon Defenders. This return comes in the form of a Dungeon Defenders 2 sequel, Dungeon Defenders: Awakened, which will soon take the franchise on a new adventure. Awakened will land on the Nintendo Switch and PC on an unspecified date in Q1 2020. A PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release is slated for sometime in Q2 2020 for $39.99.

Preordering the game on either of the platforms will give buyers access to an exclusive PC beta via Steam, which goes live in a couple of days on November 22nd. Digital extras such as an art book, strategy guide, and original soundtrack also count amongst the preorder bonuses for Dungeon Defenders: Awakened.

A quick glimpse at what the game’s beta will have on offer can be seen in the following beta launch trailer:

Much like its predecessors, Dungeon Defenders: Awakened is an action-RPG with tower defense mechanics. The latest release will see players return to Etheria on a quest to thwart a “time-traveling plot” by the villainous Old Ones. Essentially, the Old Ones aim to undo the many victories won during Dungeon Defenders‘ first outing, which debuted several years ago in fall 2011.

With four characters from which to choose and more expected down the line, players will either beat back the enemy alone or in four-player co-op. Awakened will feature a total of 15 maps and up to five game modes, all replete with numerous baddies to dispatch, including dark elves, ogres, orcs, skeletons, spiders, and wyverns. Varying playstyles mean there’s no one way to get rid of these creatures, either.

[Source: Chromatic Games via Gematsu]