Shujin Academy may feel a world away, but fans will soon be able to treat themselves to a school souvenir. Art dealer Cook and Becker is producing hardcover Persona 5 notebooks, replete with everything a notebook-toting Persona fan could want. Each book features over 190 lined pages, 16 pages of original concept art, stickers, and several other interesting extras. Two versions of the notebook will begin shipping in February 2020–a Collector’s Edition for $55.95 and a Limited Edition for $24.75. Both are available to preorder now.

The Collector’s Edition is limited to 1,500 copies. It will come packaged with two differently styled hardcover notebooks and a special Collector’s Box. Everything Cook and Becker will feature in this edition is listed as follows:

2 Officially licensed notebooks

13 W x 21 H cm | 5.1 x 8.3 inch

Two hard cover notebooks with rounded corners

Limited to 1.500 copies only

Subtly lined, pearl colored 80 gsm paper

192 pages

A signature C&B design feature: each notebook features one section of 16 pages of blank paper in the back to invite drawing.

16 pages printed with concept art and sketches

Elastic closure + bookmark

Expandable inner pocket in the back

Comes with an official giclee print of original concept art Size 30 x 22 cm

Wrapped in paper and sealed with a sticker/label

Includes stickers, a pen, Tarot card, Calling Card and art

print

print Packed in a luxury Collector’s Box

The Limited Edition will include the following contents:

1 Officially licensed notebook with a black cotton cover and Shujin Academy patch

13 W x 21 H cm | 5.1 x 8.3 inch

Hard cover with rounded corners

Timed limited edition

Subtly lined, pearl colored 80 gsm paper

192 pages

A signature C&B design feature: features one section of 16 pages of blank paper in the back to invite drawing

16 pages printed with original concept art and sketches

Elastic closure and bookmark

Expandable inner pocket in the back

Wrapped in paper and sealed with a sticker/label

Includes a Tarot Card

For a better idea of what these two packagings entail, check out the image gallery:

Cook and Becker Unveil Persona 5 Notebook Filled With Concept Art WATCH GALLERY

Cook and Becker have crafted similar notebooks in the past for other franchises. A similarly-styled set of God of War notebooks will become available in January 2020. Notebooks for The Witcher 3 and Horizon Zero Dawn are also available to purchase on the art dealer’s website.

[Source: Cook and Becker]