In the world of premium gaming headsets, the competition can be fierce, but only one company has the backing of Snoop himself while also offering one of the best headsets on the market. Preorders are now open for the LucidSound Snoop Dogg LS50X headset, a limited edition version of LucidSound’s upcoming flagship gaming headset. Coming in at $299.99, Snoop’s LS50X features a custom white design emblazoned with Snoop’s name on the top of the band. The voice prompts for various settings are also done in Snoop’s voice. There are only 3500 of these headsets available though, each one coming numbered with a certificate of authenticity, so you’ll want to get your preorder in now.

Even without all the Snoop customizations, the LS50X headset is impressive in its own right (retailing for $249.99). We had a chance to go heads-on with the headset at E3 earlier this year, and it’s a worthy upgrade to the LS41 (my personal favorite gaming headset currently). The most notable upgrade is the inclusion of Bluetooth audio, which means you can now use your LucidSound headset with any Bluetooth device, including phones, computers, etc. Not only is it multifunctional, but it can seamlessly switch sources and even mix them together. You can take a call from your phone via Bluetooth while still hearing your chat and game audio.

The overall design hasn’t changed much from the LS41; perhaps the most comfortable headset I’ve ever worn for long gaming sessions. LucidSound boasts a 20-hour battery life for the LS50X, which should get you through any marathon weekend of gaming. There are dual mics—one onboard the earcup and a detachable boom mic—that help the LS50X fit into any aspect of your life, whether it’s gaming, listening to music, or taking a phone call. All that, and the sound quality is top-tier too. LucidSound continues to dominate in comfort, features, and quality, marking a premium headset that is truly premium.

Though the LS50X is officially licensed to work with Xbox without the use of a dongle or any extra accessories, an included USB base station will allow it to function wirelessly with PS4 as well. There’s currently no word on when the limited edition Snoop Dogg LS50X or standard version will start shipping. You can preorder the Snoop Dogg LS50X directly at LucidSound’s website or via GameStop. Remember there are only 3500 though!

The standard LS50X isn’t yet up for sale, but I’d expect it to become available soon, likely once the Snoop Dogg edition sells out and starts shipping.