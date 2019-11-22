An action-adventure title with an isometric camera, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris flipped the typical Tomb Raider experience on its head. Now this particular Lara Croft adventure can be enjoyed in another medium, courtesy of Gaming Heads. The collectible manufacturer is bringing the Temple of Osiris Lara to life in statue form with three different versions. These three versions include a Regular Edition (Limited to 1500 statues), Exclusive Edition (Limited to 500), and an unpainted Collective Edition (Limited to 50). All three are currently available to preorder, with a listed price of $339. They’re expected to ship in Q2 2020.

Each figurine is a 1/6 scale model, standing approximately 16 inches tall. It depicts Lara in her iconic blue tank top and brown shorts, vaulting over a rock with a lit torch in hand. Yes, the torch does indeed light up. Towering over Lara is the staff of Horus, which appears to be dug into the hand-crafted statue’s decorative base. Every statue will also come with a hand-numbered base and validation card to ensure authenticity.

While all three statues will appear as described above, the Exclusive and Collective Editions feature a few extras. For the Exclusive version, a hand gripping a gun will serve as a swappable item, in addition to Osiris’ staff. The Collective Edition is an unpainted iteration of the Exclusive statue.

See all three on display in the following image gallery:

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Statue Available to Preorder WATCH GALLERY

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris launched in 2014 for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. It arrived over a year after Crystal Dynamics rebooted the series with 2013’s Tomb Raider, yet still managed to provide a fresh experience.

[Source: Gaming Heads via The Toyark]