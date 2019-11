In a thread on Twitter, Netflix has revealed the titles of all eight episodes of The Witcher‘s first season. Accompanying the titles are gifs and brief descriptions that read like a poem when put together.

Without further ado, check them all out below.

The End’s Beginning: “A monster slain, a butcher named.” Four Marks: “We look at a sorceress’s earlier days.” Betrayer Moon: “A picky eater, a family shamed.” Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials: “The Law of Surprise is how one repays.” Bottled Appetites: “A fateful meeting, a bard is maimed.” Rare Species:The hunt for a dragon is underway.” Before a Fall: “A return to before a kingdom is flamed.” Much More: “The Witcher Family as you all like to say.”

Netflix’s The Witcher will begin streaming on December 20th.