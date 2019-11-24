On Friday, Infinity Ward rolled out a hefty patch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that added new modes and missions alongside making various fixes. One of the changes included adjustments to footsteps audio, which has been a contentious issue since launch because many players feel that the volume is too loud.

While the patch did fiddle with the audio, the adjustment didn’t exactly make players happy and it looks like Infinity Ward expected that.

Fan site Charlie INTEL has posted screenshots of patch notes for Modern Warfare‘s PC version, in which Infinity Ward accidentally left in developer-only comments. A note about footstep audio read:

This is a hot topic in the community, and this is not the change that they were hoping to see. Our core players want to see footstep volume dramatically reduced.

Infinity Ward has since removed the comments but not before they made rounds online and left players even more frustrated with the patch. The community understandably wants to know what the studio plans to do about the issue especially considering that it was aware of what players wanted ahead of the recent adjustment.

Elsewhere, Activision is busy issuing copyright strikes to shut down Modern Warfare leaks from well-known dataminers on Reddit and Twitter. Following a big leak last week, dataminer Senescallo found references to Season One Battle Pass, which will supposedly come with 100 tiers and the ability to buy tiers with COD Points. Then, there’s that leak from TheGamingRevolution, which reveals that Modern Warfare‘s new operators will be available for purchase soon.

While Activision’s copyright strikes indicate that the leaks could be real, take all datamined info with a grain of salt. We’ll update our readers when official announcements are made.

[Source: Charlie INTEL, Eurogamer]

