It’s no secret that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Crash Team Racing Nitro Refueled have performed so well for Activision that the publisher has been eyeing other dormant franchises for revival. President Rob Kostich said as much back in August, when he asked investors to “stay tuned for future announcements” because Activision has a lot of IPs that “fans are going to want to experience again.”

Well, if recent reports are any indication, there’s some glimmer of hope for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remasters.

Well-known industry insider Sabi, who is known for his accurate E3 leaks and the recent report of Batman: Arkham Legacy, claims to have heard from an Activision insider that the publisher had some sort of demos and prototypes remade for both Pro Skater 1 and 2.

“An Activision contact told me a week or so ago about how Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 had demos/prototypes remade,” Sabi tweeted. “They went around internally. I didn’t share before as I wasn’t sure if they were being remade as full games or just a test.”

Interestingly, video game historian (and also known insider) Liam Robertson seemingly corroborated this information in one of his recent podcasts as well. However, Sabi pointed out that at present, no one knows if Activision is toying with remakes or merely conducting tests for something else.

While there’s reason to believe that Activision wants to revive Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series, take this report with a customary grain of salt. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Sabi (Twitter)]