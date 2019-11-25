Though it tumbled to number four following a pair of Pokémon releases and a Star Wars launch, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is back atop the UK sales charts. For the fourth time in five weeks, Modern Warfare takes the number one spot on the UK’s physical charts for the week ending November 23rd. Interestingly, barring a few placement changes, the top five resembles that of the week prior. The same seems true of the top 10 overall, minus a few notable titles that are missing. For instance, Death Stranding failed to crack the 10 best-sellers list for the week in question.

The 10 best-selling physical titles on the UK charts for the week ending November 23rd are as follows:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Pokémon Sword FIFA 20 Pokémon Shield Luigi’s Mansion 3 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Minecraft Mario & Sonic At The Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Fortnite: Darkfire Bundle

As evidenced by the above list, the Nintendo Switch continues to dominate. Note that half of the titles listed are Switch exclusives. Speaking of exclusives, a couple of notable PlayStation 4 experiences didn’t make that big of a mark. Shenmue III debuted on the physical UK sales charts at number 17.

Moreover, for the first time since its November 8th launch, Death Stranding fell out of the top 10 to number 13. This is five places down from its place at number eight during the week ending in November 16th. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the Kojima title’s tumble on the charts is due to a 51 percent drop in sales week-over-week.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]