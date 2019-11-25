Did you enjoy virtually thumbing through Atreus’ journal throughout 2018’s God of War? By the middle of next year, you’ll be able to do so with a physical copy. In collaboration with Santa Monica Studio, Dark Horse will release God of War: Lore and Legends in a hardcover tome. It’s set to launch next summer on June 9, 2020 for $49.99. A digital version is also in the works for $23.99. Preorders for both iterations are currently live on Amazon.

The tome essentially serves as a recreation of Atreus’ journal, chronicling the boy’s journey with his father. With 224 pages to spare, the collection includes a bestiary and a detailed dossier for God of War’s many wondrous characters.

See God of War: Lore and Legends‘ cover art in the image below:

Rick Barba, who’s written works on Star Trek, StarCraft, and LEGO: Jurassic World, authored the upcoming God of War book. The game’s Creative Director, Cory Barlog, took part as well. According to the Amazon listing, Barba collaborated with Barlog to write expanded lore. What the expanded lore will consist of specifically currently remains unknown. Regardless, this seems a collector’s item that many a God of War fan may want to have in their possession.

God of War is in stores now for the PlayStation 4. In fact, it’s presently on sale for Black Friday. A PlayStation Hits copy is available to purchase at GameStop and the PlayStation Store for $10. The acclaimed adventure is also included in a GameStop, Walmart, and Target bundle. This particular bundle features God of War, The Last of Us, Horizon Zero Dawn’s Complete Edition, and a 1TB PS4 for $200.

[Source: Amazon]